Adventist World Radio Dedicates New Arabic Radio Station in Nazareth

The city of Nazareth has long been known as the place where Jesus grew up. The physical presence of God transformed that region and the world, and Adventist World Radio is thrilled to now have a presence there with its brand-new radio station, which will broadcast across the region in Arabic—reaching multiple countries with the Gospel.

From a busy city street, a sign on the building declares: “AWR360º Broadcast to Baptism,” standing as a bold witness. This station will work hand-in-hand with the AWR360° Evangelism Center in Nazareth to bring hope and healing through medical presentations, English classes and Bible seminars in this predominantly Muslim area.

Engineer Sammy Gregory has worked tirelessly to get the studio—with its many pieces of equipment— ready to go, and has begun training those who will be managing the station. While the station waits for its FM radio license, broadcasts have already started online.

June 25, 2022, was a very special Sabbath as the AWR team participated in the dedication of this new beacon of light. The process of building this station has taken three years to complete, in part due to COVID delays, but praise God it is now on the air!

General Conference President Ted Wilson and Israel Field President Daniel Stojanovic joined AWR President Duane McKey and AWR team members to dedicate this special studio. It was a blessed day as people came together to worship in the morning and tour the studio in the afternoon.

Wisam Ali, the only Arabic-speaking Seventh-day Adventist pastor in Israel, has worked to help this project become a reality. (You can watch this incredible story here.) Wisam has witnessed God’s power at work in the lives of people involved in the project, and some have already given their lives to Christ in baptism.

Please join us in praying for the Arabic-speaking people around the world—that they will hear the Gospel as it is proclaimed to them, and accept Jesus as their personal Savior.

If you would like to support this ongoing project, click here.

By Sue Hinkle