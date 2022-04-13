Don’t miss these inspiring Sabbath events! Come and hear miraculous stories Adventist World Radio cannot publish or broadcast: listeners contacting the ministry in secret, entire churches accepting the Sabbath, assassins giving their hearts to Jesus, and much more.
Below you’ll find the Mission Sabbath programs. In addition to featuring inspirational stories from Adventist World Radio staff, two of the April 30 programs will also include uplifting music by Jennifer LaMountain. We hope to see you there!
FLETCHER/HENDERSONVILLE PROGRAMS FEATURING JENNIFER LAMOUNTAIN
Watch live at FletcherSDA.org
Sabbath, April 30, at 10:45 a.m.
Mission Sabbath Church Service
Fletcher Seventh-day Adventist Church
1141 Howard Gap Road
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Sabbath, April 30, at 2:30 p.m.
MAIN PROGRAM – Mission Sabbath Afternoon Program
Lelia Patterson Center
1111 Howard Gap Road
Hendersonville, NC 28732
VESPERS AND OTHER LOCAL CHURCH SERVICES
Friday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Vespers at the Inn
Fletcher Park Inn
150 Tulip Trail
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Fletcher Academy Vespers
Fletcher Seventh-day Adventist Church
1141 Howard Gap Road
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Sabbath, April 30, at 10:40 a.m.
Short “Love in Action” Update
Hendersonville Adventist Church
2301 Asheville Highway
Hendersonville, NC 28701
Sabbath, April 30, at 10:45 a.m.
Mission Sabbath Church Service
Mills River Adventist Church
2142 Jeffress Road
Mills River, NC 28759
Sabbath, April 30, at 10:50 a.m.
Mission Sabbath Church Service
Asheville North Adventist Church
364 Broadway Street
Asheville, NC 28801
