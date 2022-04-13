Don’t miss these inspiring Sabbath events! Come and hear miraculous stories Adventist World Radio cannot publish or broadcast: listeners contacting the ministry in secret, entire churches accepting the Sabbath, assassins giving their hearts to Jesus, and much more.

Below you’ll find the Mission Sabbath programs. In addition to featuring inspirational stories from Adventist World Radio staff, two of the April 30 programs will also include uplifting music by Jennifer LaMountain. We hope to see you there!

FLETCHER/HENDERSONVILLE PROGRAMS FEATURING JENNIFER LAMOUNTAIN



Watch live at FletcherSDA.org

Sabbath, April 30, at 10:45 a.m.

Mission Sabbath Church Service

Fletcher Seventh-day Adventist Church

1141 Howard Gap Road

Hendersonville, NC 28792

Click here for more information.



Sabbath, April 30, at 2:30 p.m.

MAIN PROGRAM – Mission Sabbath Afternoon Program

Lelia Patterson Center

1111 Howard Gap Road

Hendersonville, NC 28732

Click here for more information.



VESPERS AND OTHER LOCAL CHURCH SERVICES