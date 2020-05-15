Adventist World Radio’s Unlocking Bible Prophecies Series Featuring Cami Oetman to Debut Worldwide May 31

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 15, 2020 — As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters plague countries already in distress, many people are asking some of life’s big questions:

Can we know anything for certain when it comes to the future?

Does God really exist, and if so, does He care about what’s happening to us?

Where is this world headed?

Remarkably, the Bible—God’s Word—provides answers. From May 31 – June 13, at 7 p.m. in every time zone, Cami Oetman of Adventist World Radio will host a worldwide master class focusing on Bible study and Bible prophecy. Said Oetman of the series, “Whether you’ve never before cracked open a Bible, or have been studying it all your life, I hope you’ll gain new insights during our time together!”

Unlocking Bible Prophecies will transform what may feel like a confusing book of the Bible—Revelation—into something clear and understandable. Using the Bible as the class textbook, Oetman will explore questions like:

What happens after we die?

How close are we to the end of time?

Is it possible to have hope and peace about our future?

What is the “mark of the beast”?

At the end of the series, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of Jesus’ love for you, and emerge with an even closer relationship with Him. Learn more and register for this free event at awr.org/bible.

ABOUT CAMI OETMAN

Ten years ago, Cami Oetman had a real encounter with God that would change her life forever. She was a successful entrepreneur at the time, and the transition wasn’t easy. However, the truth Cami will share in this series was so compelling that she knew every human being in the world should experience the love of Jesus as she had.

Within three years, she had preached 350 Bible presentations. Today, as a vice president for Adventist World Radio, Cami travels the world documenting the miracles that take place when people give their hearts to Jesus.

It may seem difficult to imagine yourself understanding Bible prophecy. Cami couldn’t either. She had spent two decades in the modeling world—in front of and behind the camera. She had also used her master’s degree in social work to care for hospice patients. She then started a successful retail business. But no one can predict how they will react when they have a real experience with God!

“I believe that this is the most important message people need to hear in 2020. I’m humbled by this opportunity and excited to share the incredible hope and peace we can find in the Bible. I hope you will join me!” —Cami

Register for this event now