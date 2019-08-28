Eduardo was going through a difficult time in his life when he discovered an old Bible in a bookstore. He decided to buy it, and the more he read, the more he felt God was speaking directly to him.

His time with God became so important that Eduardo decided to look for a Bible-based radio station to listen to during his daily commute. What happened next changed his life forever. Watch the video below and be inspired!

We often emphasize that Adventist World Radio’s main focus is to reach the unreachable places of the world such as the 10/40 window. But we also never forget that the gospel message must be preached to “every nation, kindred, tongue and people”—because Jesus is coming soon and everyone deserves a chance to choose Him!

