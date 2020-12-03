Adventist World Radio is excited to announce that Sabbath, December 26, will be the worldwide AWR360° Baptism Sabbath! This year has been beyond belief, and God has blessed AWR tremendously through the Unlocking Bible Prophecies series, the ministry’s radio broadcasts, and many other evangelistic efforts around the world that have resulted in thousands making a decision to follow Christ. We are told that the angels in heaven rejoice over just one sinner who comes to Jesus. What rejoicing there must be in heaven this year!

Please join us on this special Sabbath as we celebrate what God has done in 2020 to reach souls all over the world for His glory! We invite your church to join us in holding a baptism on this day. If you do, let us know by sharing a picture, video or testimony of what God has done to reach people in your local area. (We encourage you to use the hashtag #BaptismSabbath on social media.)

Will you join us in praying for this Baptism Sabbath on December 26? And as we look forward to 2021, would you also pray that God will pour out His Spirit in an even more powerful way around the world in the new year through the ministry of AWR?