Discover the Hope and Peace That Can Be Found in the Bible’s Final Book

Duane McKey of Adventist World Radio Explores Earth’s Final Countdown in Brand-New Weekly Online Event

Earlier this year, Adventist World Radio’s Unlocking Bible Prophecies series with Cami Oetman received more than 5 million views and thousands of Bible questions, revealing the hunger many people feel for truth straight from the Bible. In response to requests for additional programs, AWR’s president, Dr. Duane McKey, is holding a brand-new weekly series through March 6, 2021, called Earth’s Final Countdown.

McKey is excited to be sharing the good news that Jesus is coming soon. Whether viewers saw the previous series or are new to studying the Bible, all are welcome to watch this free event. He said, “I hope you will join me on this incredible journey as we go straight to the Bible to find answers to the deepest needs of the human heart!”

Although many people feel that the book of Revelation is a hard book of the Bible to understand, through Earth’s Final Countdown, viewers will discover that the Bible provides its own keys to unlocking some of life’s biggest mysteries, including:

Where is this world headed? Is it coming to an end?

What does the Bible actually say about the mark of the beast?

Will there be a secret rapture?

What happens when a person dies?

What signs will tell us that Jesus is returning soon?

Why did Jesus die for us?

Find answers and real hope for what’s to come! New programs will be added every Friday evening at 7 p.m. Eastern time through March 6, and previous programs are available on demand. Visit awr.org/countdown to learn more as you find hope and security for the future!

About the Speaker

Dr. Duane McKey is president of Adventist World Radio, which uses shortwave radio, national radio networks and local FM stations to cover more than three-quarters of the world with inspiring Bible-based messages in local dialects. In addition, AWR reaches nearly the entire connected world (as well as many hard-to-access areas) through its online, cell phone-based and solar-powered audio player broadcasts.

McKey’s passion for sharing Jesus with others started at a young age, and during his decades in ministry, he has lived and worked in Nebraska, Michigan, Oregon, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Maryland, France, Russia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Through his positions in church leadership and outreach, he has held public meetings on all inhabited continents, resulting in hundreds of thousands coming to know Jesus. He loves sharing inspirational stories of how God is working around the world to touch hearts and change lives.

McKey grew up on a dairy farm in Oklahoma, and met his wife, Kathy, at Union College in Nebraska. They have two married children and three grandsons. McKey received his D.Min. degree from Andrews University, and his live events, broadcasts and books have been translated into multiple languages.

In his free time, McKey enjoys leading people to Jesus, bird watching, reading and walking with his wife. Learn more about McKey and AWR at awr.org.