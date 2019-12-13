From around the world, we hear stories of how God is using our broadcasts to bring precious souls to Him. However, there are many countries that can receive our broadcasts, often through our shortwave towers in Guam, that it is hard to receive word from. Every once in a while, a story will make its way out and it reminds of us the mighty work God is doing even behind what some would see as impenetrable country walls. This was true with Kim’s story. We heard how God had used the airwaves to reach this precious North Korean lady to find true freedom in Christ. Her story compels us even today as we work to reach the hardest to reach countries with the good news of Jesus Christ. Thank you for making a difference in lives, like Kim’s, in the hardest to reach places and helping those who are seeking true freedom.

—Duane McKey, President