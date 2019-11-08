Have you ever hit rock bottom and been so discouraged that you considered suicide?

Freddy had. He’d lived most of his life without God and was unconcerned about spiritual things. Then one day he received a phone call that changed his life. His sister had been murdered.

That senseless act of violence filled him with a helpless rage that could only be drowned with alcohol. But the more he drank, the more he loathed himself, until he reached the point of wishing he could end his life.

But God in His love and mercy saw a very different ending for Freddy. He led him from the pit of despair and set his feet on the solid Rock. So solid, in fact, that today Freddy is an evangelist for Jesus.

Watch his amazing story in the video below and be inspired!

—By Duane McKey, President

