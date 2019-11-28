It’s a wonderful time of the year, but let’s not forget that Thanksgiving goes hand-in-hand with giving. It’s literally “thanks” plus “giving”—all in one word!

Second Corinthians 9—the chapter on gratitude—confirms it. It promises that if you “freely scatter your gifts to the poor…you will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous in every occasion…and your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God.”

What a wonderful promise! Take a moment to read this Bible chapter. I know you’ll be blessed!

Below is a video highlighting some of AWR’s most urgent projects around the world. God is doing amazing things thanks to your generosity—and for that we are truly grateful. Thank you for making such a significant difference.

May you be blessed in a special way this holiday season.

Duane McKey, President