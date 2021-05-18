“I Don’t Know of a Better Place!”

Sue Hinkle joined Adventist World Radio in 2017, when the board asked her to be the ministry’s outreach manager. Her great passion for mission and evangelism—combined with her longing to help finish the work of spreading the gospel message around the world—made this a perfect fit.

She was raised in a small town in rural Indiana and credits her conversion to the influence of her grandmother and her years as a student at Indiana Academy, where she committed herself to the Lord and was baptized at the age of 16.

For years, Sue has made monthly contributions to AWR because, she said, “I want to give to a ministry that is reaching people with the gospel message, and I know AWR does that.”

Now she is on the front lines. As outreach manager, she works on special evangelism projects domestically and around the world. She also provides support for the multitude of volunteer ambassadors (field representatives) who share incredible AWR stories across the United States and Canada.

Sue sees firsthand how the gospel is going worldwide through this ministry. Depending on the day, you might find her visiting isolated villages, or speaking with communist rebel leaders in the Philippines who have heard AWR’s radio messages and laid down their guns in exchange for Bibles.

Recently, Sue asked the Planned Giving Department to assist her in preparing a Christian estate plan. She told me:

“I wanted to ensure my medical and financial wishes would be followed should I become incapacitated. I trust my sons to take good care of me, but these legal documents give them the official authority to care for my affairs should I not be able to do so myself. I also wanted to make sure that God’s work through Adventist World Radio would be blessed with a portion of the means I might leave behind. I have been excited about what AWR has been doing for many years, but now that I serve in this ministry and see firsthand how God is blessing with thousands of souls coming to Christ as a result of AWR, I am even more happy to give my money where it will have eternal value. It’s a pleasure to not only give on a monthly basis, but to also know that even in my estate, I can keep giving to tell others that Jesus is coming soon. Frankly, I don’t know of a better place to put my resources!”

By Jeff Wilson