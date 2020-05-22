May 2020 Presidential Message

Times are changing so rapidly. It feels like it was only yesterday that cell phones became smart phones—capable of replacing almost all other communication devices. When this was just starting, God inspired a man in Namibia to share our evangelistic sermons on his cell phone with just a few people.

What happened next was explosive and changed the way we do evangelism! Today, millions are hearing our Revelation of Hope sermons in their own language on their cell phones!

Below is a short video in which I share our journey and invite you to join us in this adventure of faith.

—Duane McKey, President