Project Highlight: Evangelism in Unnamed Country

In a war-torn, undisclosed country, the love of Christ is breaking through barriers and softening hearts. Through the work of cell phone evangelism and radio broadcasts, we have had the opportunity to reach the hearts of many across the country. This includes both government and rebel forces. Through the work of cell phone evangelism, we have seen the conversion of many rebel leaders and assassins.

Because of the great need for them to understand these truths more deeply, and in partnership with local conference offices, AWR360° is helping to support 400 evangelistic meetings being held in March and April of this year. Across this country, laypeople are eager to share the hope that can only be found in Jesus.

Thanks to incredible gifts from our supporters, in just three months, we have already been able to fully fund this project—all 400 sites across the country! We recently spoke with the coordinator, and he was so grateful for this help, because so many of our listeners are eager to attend these meetings, and they wouldn’t be able to do it without this financial assistance.

If you would like to continue to support evangelism around the world, we encourage you to donate to our Broadcast to Baptism Training project. This project provides AWR360° radio producers with the chance to preach an evangelistic series—enabling them to go back and do the same thing in their home cities. While there, they are also trained daily on how to move listeners from broadcast to commitment as they decide follow Christ and baptism.

For $500, you can sponsor an entire two-week evangelistic series and help make “broadcast to baptism” a reality through training and experience!

Donate to this project