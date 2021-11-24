Simple Reply Makes a Huge Impact

This short story illustrates how vital it is to pay attention and work diligently in our everyday God-given tasks.

Jenny (name changed) is an avid follower of the AWR360° Facebook page. She sent a message with a prayer request for her daughter-in-law in Oman, who was pregnant and very sick. A few days later, Jenny messaged AWR again to request prayers for a grandson who had also fallen ill. The team lovingly responded and shared a prayer with her. The compassion and attention from AWR missionaries touched Jenny’s heart. Her fears were replaced by hope in a God who loved her and her family.

A few weeks later, Jenny sent a message again, thanking the Lord for answering her prayers. Her grandson was now doing well, and her daughter-in-law was recovering and delivered a healthy baby. Their family was once again thankful for how AWR responded to their requests.

We receive many messages similar to this one every day, but part of Jenny’s message especially caught our attention:

“My family and I don’t know the exact word to describe how thankful we are for AWR. You see, AWR is the only one that responded to my prayer request. I’ve sent my prayer requests to others, but none of them ever responded. So today I am sitting here typing this message with tears in my eyes because the AWR family is a big help and inspiration to each one of us, especially during our difficult times . . .”

In a later message, she shared how the whole family grew spiritually through this time, in part thanks to the Lord’s leading through AWR.

We serve a mighty God who wants to use us in powerful ways—and sometimes He works through seemingly small things like sending a friendly reply and prayer. Love and care can make a big difference in the life of another person!

By Jhai (AWR360° Center for Digital Evangelism)