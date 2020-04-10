The Greatest Antidote of All

Over the last few weeks, a lot has been said about the coronavirus, which has caused a worldwide pandemic. Now, the hope of every human being in the whole wide world is that an antidote will be found—a life-saving serum that will set us free. What a cause for celebration that would be!

This weekend, we celebrate Easter, and while for many it’s all about egg hunts and cute bunny rabbits, for those of us who know Jesus, it’s the moment when He shed his blood—that most precious antidote—to secure our freedom. His blood is our only hope from the deadliest virus of all: sin.

Jesus was our only hope on that memorable Friday more than 2,000 years ago when He hung on the cross. Would He give His life and shed His blood so that you and I might be free? The world held its breath—our eternal future hung in the balance. The whole universe watched as the greatest rescue ever attempted was secured for all mankind. If that’s not a cause for celebration, then I don’t know what is!

Praise God for Jesus! He overcame sin and death and became our assurance of salvation. It is our privilege to share this wonderful news with others, and that’s what we’re all about at AWR. Jesus is coming soon—and that’s the best news of all!

—Duane McKey, President