“Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”

(Matthew 25:23)

I’ve always loved this text, and I hope that one day, Jesus can say those words to me.

But there is one thing the verse doesn’t say: “Well done, good and successful servant!” Because God doesn’t demand that we be successful. He only demands that we be faithful. Success is up to Him.

Below is a short video we recently filmed with Dr. Robert Lang and his wife, Wretha. Dr. Lang graciously offered to share his testimony of his experience with Adventist World Radio. Sadly, he unexpectedly passed away a few weeks ago, but what better way to honor his memory than by sharing the video of this faithful steward?

One day soon, Dr. Lang will hear Jesus say, “You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”

What a day that will be! May that be our experience as well.

—Duane McKey, President

Download this video (23 MB)