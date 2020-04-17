April 2020 Presidential Message

“Come and see what God has done.” (Psalm 66:5)

You only have to turn on the news lately to see the most heart-wrenching scenes of suffering and death. It’s as if the words of 1 Peter 5:8 are coming to life: “The devil is roaming like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour!”

But Jesus tell us to take heart, because He has overcome the enemy. Instead of sharing our fears, He calls us to share with others what He has done for us—and the hope we have of His soon return!

Below is a short video of an encounter I had with an African lion. It’s a lighthearted reminder of the perils we face every day, but with Jesus, we will always have good news to share. And that’s what AWR is all about!

—Duane McKey, President