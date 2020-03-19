AWR360° Resources for Churches, Schools and Homes

During this unprecedented time, Adventist World Radio is here to inspire and equip you. Through the following resources, we hope you will stay engaged, inspired and involved. In fact, you can even learn how to become a cell phone evangelist from your couch!

Follow AWR on Facebook at facebook.com/AWR360 to receive the latest updates on all of these items, and watch the video below for a preview of what’s to come.

Here are some things you can look forward to, including a couple you can take advantage of right now!

1) Coming very soon: Dr. Lela from AWR360° Health will present practical and timely videos on what you can do from home to safeguard your health.

2) Watch the AWR360° inspirational miracle videos posted every Thursday, including this week’s episode featuring an incredible story about a wealthy Maasai cattle owner who ended up tithing $30,000 in a very unexpected way.

3) Tune in to 3ABN every Sabbath at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/3:30 p.m. Eastern for even more AWR360° videos. This week’s program will feature the story of an abducted AWR broadcaster, and you won’t want to miss it.

4) Right after that broadcast ends this Sabbath, visit the AWR360° Facebook page for a free live cell phone evangelism training session at 1 p.m. Pacific/4 p.m. Eastern, where you’ll learn how to become a cell phone evangelist from your home. If you can text, or use Messenger or WhatsApp, you can be an evangelist! Direct link: bit.ly/cellphonetraining.

5) Keep an eye on the AWR360° Facebook page as the ministry posts stories from team members sharing firsthand stories of how God is working around the world.

6) Also coming soon: mission stories for children (including some by children), as well as Pathfinder honor videos.

7) In the meantime, feel free to visit awr.org/videos or awr.org/youtube to watch free inspirational videos right now!

Please share these resources with your friends. We’re in this together as we use this time to encourage and support others as we all grow closer to God.

Yours in the Blessed Hope,

Duane McKey and the AWR360° Staff