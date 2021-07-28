Classic Car to Benefit God’s Cause

Donavan and Dorothy Webb live in Sebring, Florida. Donavan is an over-the-road truck driver and Dorothy works with the Highlands County School Board’s nutrition program. In 2005, Donavan purchased a classic car: a 1970 Datsun 510, which is a popular collector’s car in many places around the world.

In the years since, Donavan and their son, Niquecoy, have worked together to restore and upgrade the car to its present condition. Their plan was to sell the car when they finished and use the proceeds to purchase some needed items.

The Webbs are active members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and Dorothy said, “Because of the COVID-19 crisis, we were at home on Sabbath, April 4, 2020, and watched a program in which the Adventist World Radio team told stories and experiences of people who supported the worldwide ministry of AWR.”

Due to their busy schedules, the Webbs don’t watch much TV, so it seemed providential to them that they were able to see the program when they did. Shortly after the airing, the Webbs contacted AWR’s planned giving department and asked how they could get involved.

The Webbs have been supporters of God’s work over the years, but had longed to do something more substantial to advance the spread of the gospel around the world. After watching the report, they felt impressed to immediately sell the Datsun 510 and donate the funds to AWR.

They prayed and dedicated the car to God. Now their pride and joy has been sold and the proceeds will bring joy to the hearts of people who have never before heard of Jesus and His love. The Webbs are happy to be playing a significant part in helping AWR “finish the work!”

To learn more about how you can help spread the gospel around the world through a gift, visit awr.org/plannedgiving.

By Ed Reid