At the end of last year, Adventist World Radio organized an evangelistic event in Zambia, the likes of which had never been done before. More than 1,000 simultaneous meetings were held throughout the capital city of Lusaka alone!

Evangelists from all over the world volunteered to go—and when I say “evangelists,” I mean everyone willing to help. From teenagers to retirees, from all walks of life and from different countries—everyone worked together to light up that city with the gospel message.

Whenever we respond to the Spirit’s call and do something for Jesus, no matter how inexperienced we might be, blessings will always follow. Lusaka was no exception. When it was over, more than 17,000 people had given their lives to Jesus and been baptized!

Watch the video below for the incredible details, and learn how AWR’s radio broadcast made it all possible!

—By Duane McKey, President

