NEWSFLASH! Charitable Gift Annuity rates going UP!

We just received news that the payout rate for a new Charitable Gift Annuity just went UP on January 1. This is good news for you! If you have been considering setting up a Charitable Gift Annuity, now would be a great time to do it. (Note: This increase is only for initiating new contracts and does not have any impact on CGAs that have already been done.)

The payout rate you receive is based upon your age. Here are a few sample ages and rates for a single life contract:

Age 90 10.1%

Age 80 8.1%

Age 75 7.0%

Please contact us for information on your specific age so we can provide you with your payout rate.

In addition to giving you a high payout return rate, other benefits of a Charitable Gift Annuity are:

A generous tax deduction for your gift.

Guaranteed fixed income for the rest of your life.

Most of the payout amount may be tax-free.

Minimum donation is only $10,000.

You will help sustain Adventist World Radio far into the future.

Ellen White once wrote, “Let matters be arranged that persons shall have interest on their money as long as they shall live, and [then] let them donate the principal to the cause and work of God.” We believe that this statement describes the Charitable Gift Annuity, and is one of God’s plans for taking the gospel to the world.

Contact us and we’d be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Bill Hay

(720) 839-1133

[email protected]

Jason Morgan

(406) 402-9030

[email protected]

Or write to Bill or Jason at Adventist World Radio, 12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20904