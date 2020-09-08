Throughout the Middle East, people use social media accounts like we do—to connect with others and learn more about their interests, and this provides a remarkable opportunity. The church has started using social media ads to connect with those who are open to learning more about Christ and have an interest in taking Bible studies. Through this AWR360° project, you can help reach people where Christ himself walked, and connect them with their Savior.
Project Highlight: Social Media for MENA
September 8, 2020