you are here: home » Project Highlight » Project Highlight: Social Media for MENA

News

Project Highlight: Social Media for MENA

September 8, 2020

Throughout the Middle East, people use social media accounts like we do—to connect with others and learn more about their interests, and this provides a remarkable opportunity. The church has started using social media ads to connect with those who are open to learning more about Christ and have an interest in taking Bible studies. Through this AWR360° project, you can help reach people where Christ himself walked, and connect them with their Savior.

Donate to this project

Mother and child listening to radio in front of simple home.

Help AWR make a significant impact on more lives all over the world

donate now