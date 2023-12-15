Reflections from the President – December 2023

﻿





Dear AWR Friend,

I was five years old, and it was the week before Christmas at my parents’ dairy farm in Oklahoma. We still didn’t have a Christmas tree, and I was a bit concerned. Mother had the cows to tend, plus the housework, and Dad was working in the oil field that winter, so I knew they were busy. I decided it was time to take action.

The day was bitterly cold with the snow blowing around, so I put on my coat and jacket and got a small hatchet my dad kept in the barn. Then I got our little red wagon and pulled it across the road to what had once been my grandparents’ farm, where I knew there was a cluster of small cedar trees.





I chose a nice tree and began to work on it with the hatchet. It was hard work, and it was cold, but I kept at it until the tree came loose. Then I rolled it over and got it into the wagon and started for home.

I was so excited that I’d gotten the Christmas tree for our family!

Mother was out looking for me and saw me coming with the wagon and the tree in tow. She looked surprised, but smiled and helped me get the tree inside. I never forgot that moment and how happy and proud I felt to have contributed in some way to the family.

That’s how it is with God’s family. We rejoice when we can work together with heaven in the salvation of others: “The earthly family is to connect with the heavenly family in binding up wounds and bruises that sin has made . . . with what joy heaven looks upon these blended influences!” (Testimonies 6, page 457)

That’s what Christmas is all about! A Savior was given to the human race, to restore us to the heavenly family. There is no greater news than this—and no greater joy than sharing it with others!

On that note, let me share something amazing that happened just a few days ago. In October, I mentioned how whole churches have been hearing the Adventist message and joining the faith, and how this is happening not only in far-off countries, but right here in America. Let me share the latest story.

THE PENTECOSTAL CHURCH IN CHICAGO

A few weeks ago, a pastor from a Pentecostal church in Chicago stumbled upon one of Adventist World Radio’s videos on YouTube. It was the story of Wisam Ali, who had once been a devout Muslim, and was now an Adventist pastor and director of AWR’s radio station in Nazareth. If you follow our videos and newsletters, you’ve probably watched his story and read the many updates on Wisam’s work among the Arabs in Israel and the surrounding countries. His life has been one miracle after another as God blesses his work under difficult and dangerous conditions.

The Pentecostal pastor was moved and amazed by Wisam’s story, but he kept going back to one nagging question: Why did a Muslim like Wisam choose the Adventist Church instead of any of the many evangelical churches?

This bothered him so much that he couldn’t rest and began searching for other content on social media. He came upon Cami Oetman’s AWR series, Unlocking Bible Prophecies, as well as my series, Earth’s Final Countdown. Then, by some miracle of providence, he found Wisam Ali’s email address and decided to write to him with that very question: Out of all the Christian churches, why did you choose the Adventist Church?

Wisam and Duane McKey talk about miracles in the Middle East during a recent rally in Tennessee.



Now, by another miracle or coincidence, we had invited Wisam to come to America for a series of AWR programs to be recorded at 3ABN, along with a weekend rally. So, when this Pentecostal pastor asked Wisam why he had chosen the Adventist Church, Wisam replied, “The why is a big question, but I will be in the United States in a few weeks, and we can speak then.”

The Pentecostal pastor was overjoyed and said, “Wonderful! Come visit us in our church and share with us. We want to know why you chose to become an Adventist! You are coming from a Muslim background, and yet you chose the Sabbath.”

And just like that, last month, Wisam traveled to Chicago to speak at this Pentecostal church! He spent the weekend sharing our beliefs straight from the Bible. The congregation was all-in and accepted everything Wisam presented . . . that is, until he got to the Sabbath truth. “That’s when the church split down the middle,” Wisam said. “The pastor and half the congregation understood and accepted, but the other half said, ‘We can’t accept this truth.’”

Nevertheless, they stayed and listened to the whole presentation. The pastor and his family—his wife, his four children and his mother—accepted the Sabbath and asked Wisam to stay another day to talk more on the subject!

So the next day, Monday, he stayed the whole day with them discussing the topic of the Sabbath. The Pentecostal pastor and his family were excited and amazed at what they learned, and Wisam promised to share more with them in the coming weeks.

Wisam said, “When we parted, the pastor told me, ‘I believe in the Sabbath and will keep it, even if it causes me to lose my church. I will start a new one, but I will follow the truth even if my church rejects me!’”

As they said goodbye, they prayed for the other half of the congregation to accept the Sabbath truth, and the pastor and his family said they would be following the AWR presentations and videos.

God’s Spirit is impressing hearts everywhere, because time is short. He’s telling us, “I’m coming soon!” And as we read in Luke 14:23: “Go out to the highways and hedges and compel them to come in!”

UPDATE FROM ISRAEL AND THE GAZA STRIP

Pastor Wisam now faces huge challenges in Israel. Before the war began between Israel and Hamas, he had

28 people studying the Bible in the Gaza Strip, and 300 in the West Bank. Now he is unable to contact any of them and is unaware of their fate. He knows God saw the future and opened a way for them to accept Jesus just in the nick of time, but Wisam also hopes for a miracle. Whatever the outcome, he knows they’re in God’s hands.





MIRACLES AT A GLANCE

There is so much more to share that remains unsaid every month for lack of space. That’s why I will share a brief overview and a few highlights of what we’re seeing around the world, and how God is guiding people and our AWR ministry in unexpected ways: