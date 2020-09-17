Reflections from the President – September 2020

Dear AWR Friend,

Family reunions can be a lot of fun, but sometimes we want to forget they ever happened, like the one that took place when I was 12 years old.

The McKey family clan had an all-inclusive reunion by the lake in Shawnee, Oklahoma. There were six brothers and one sister, and the rest of us were their kids.

On this particular Sunday, we were all down by the lake—fishing, barbecuing and preparing supper. Some of the brothers brought “strong drink,” and the older brother, Uncle Marion, who had lost his wife after a long battle with cancer, had now remarried and was there with his new wife. The middle brother, Uncle Ivan, under the influence of too much “strong drink,” began arguing with the other brothers and started using very strong language that I still can’t repeat!

Uncle Marion told his younger brother to stop using that language in front of his new wife, screaming that he was going home to get his shotgun and would return to kill him, all while using more unrepeatable words!

Well, thankfully, Uncle Marion did not return with his shotgun, but that was the last all-inclusive McKey family reunion!

The truth is that controversy often splits families—and not just families, but friends, churches and even nations. More than ever before, communication in this day and age is the most accessible it’s ever been. In an instant, millions can be reached through social media platforms, and this is often used to attack others, expressing views and opinions that damage and hurt.

But if the devil can use media for his purposes, then so can God. He has given us a special prophetic message to share with the world: Jesus is coming soon!

Recently, I shared with you an inspired idea we had to bring hope to millions during this pandemic. We decided to create a no-holds-barred prophetic evangelistic series to be launched on social media. Our very own vice president, Cami Oetman, volunteered to do the series.

As you know, Unlocking Bible Prophecies initially received more than 2 million views. That in itself is amazing, but what we didn’t fully realize was the continuing impact this series would have around the world, and the firestorm of interest it would create.

As I write this letter, the videos are still receiving more than 30,000 views per day—which means the number of people watching them is actually higher, because many families and groups are watching from a single source!

We have been flooded—and I mean flooded—with messages and phone calls from around the world. Whoever said that evangelism doesn’t work, or that our unique and straightforward prophetic Bible truths offend, is just plain wrong and not in touch with the world today. Because while social media is often used to hurt people and disparage others, it has also changed our culture. Now people want the straight-up, unvarnished truth. No more pussyfooting! The world is ripe for harvest!

For years, most of the Christian world has presented only a part of God’s plan of salvation. It’s time we share the complete plan that heaven designed to save mankind—from its very beginning to the very end!

People want—and need—to see the big picture and understand the whole message. That’s what this 14-part series was designed to do. Cami was willing to be the face of this new series. We didn’t know what would happen, but desperate times require bold measures, and we knew God would bless the proclamation of His Word during this time of crisis.

The responses we received—and those that continue to come in—have often left us in tears, and we are following up with thousands who want to continue studying or find a church in their area. Let me share just a handful of the heartfelt messages:

Praise the Lord! After 10 years of searching, this presentation cleared it all up! Glory to God! I always wondered why Satan wanted to destroy us. I always thought it was because we are God’s creation. But that didn’t really make all that much sense. And why are we here? Shouldn’t God have destroyed us already with all our wickedness and disobedience? Why all this mercy and love? Everything was answered! What a revealing God we have! Praise to our Lord forever!

-Sal

Glory to God! I always wondered why Satan wanted to destroy us. I always thought it was because we are God’s creation. But that didn’t really make all that much sense. And why are we here? Shouldn’t God have destroyed us already with all our wickedness and disobedience? Why all this mercy and love? Everything was answered! What a revealing God we have! Praise to our Lord forever! I came to the truth straight from your videos! I have recently (four weeks ago) started to honor the true Sabbath day and came out of Babylon, all because I asked God to help me discover His truths. He led me to your videos! I am now studying at a local SDA church and am preparing to be baptized! Thank you so very much for these presentations! I’ve been sharing them as much and as often as I can.

—Charlie

Thank you so very much for these presentations! I’ve been sharing them as much and as often as I can. Wow, I only came across these messages very recently when someone sent me one of the videos. Absolutely wonderful and so well explained. I will continue to listen. I’m embarrassed to think we believers have been asleep. I lost my beautiful daughter at the age of 19, and people say, “Oh, she’s in heaven.” I knew she was in a safe place, but now it’s so clear to me. Thank you. Greetings from Ireland.

—D. O’Brien

The information in this video makes total sense! I always had questions about death. I was confused and felt complete emotional torment because I’ve always wondered if any of my family members who died made it to heaven or not. So, thank you for this information! I don’t think it was a coincidence that my mom found this video and sent it to me.

—GF

I’ve been watching every episode from Canada. I love hearing the words of God and I really want to be baptized along with my two kids. I want to be ready for Jesus’ second coming.

—Rosinie

Thank you so much for changing my life. All my questions have been answered. You don’t know how long I had been seeking answers. May God bless you. Love from India.

—P. Patras

The events of the second coming were always a bit unclear to me. But not anymore, thanks to Cami. And the amazing thing is she has Bible references for everything she says! I love that!

—Christina

I am speechless and humbled. You have kindled the true character of God in my soul. It has helped me to be totally and completely forgiving toward all who have hurt me in the past. My views on God have taken a 180-degree turn. He is more precious, kind, caring and loving than that liar Lucifer who wanted us to believe that he is marvelous. But the way you have represented and presented Christ to the world leaves me speechless, and all I want to be is more like our Father in heaven. God bless you!

—Pauline

I grew up Roman Catholic and was baptized as an infant, same as my children. I went to private religious schools for years and then left God behind. I’m now in my 50s and have learned so much about God through your presentation. I want to follow Christ. How do I go about getting an adult baptism?

—Dennis

I’m from Brazil, and Unlocking Bible Prophecies has really helped me. Thank you for this Bible series that has begun a revival inside me.

—Samuel

has really helped me. Thank you for this Bible series that has begun a revival inside me. Thank you for enlightening me! Will you be in the USA speaking anytime soon? I would love to attend. You see, I have only been to church 10 times in my life, but when I ran across your Bible prophecy series, it made me drop to my knees and accept Jesus into my heart. But with this Covid, I have been unable to attend a church and I now desperately want to be baptized.

—Cory

I found your presentations on YouTube. Thank you for spreading the gospel! I became saved when I was a teenager, but later ran away from God to do my own thing: playing drums and guitar in bands and partying, etc. I kept this up for 20 years and now I’m 41. This past January, our healthy, handsome, intelligent 18-year-old son passed away unexpectedly in the night. This became a moment for me hearing God tell me to sit down, be quiet, and listen. I really believe had our son not passed away, we would still be living the way we were. I really feel the time is close and God is gathering and calling His children. Thank you for the quality content and God bless!

—Josh

I’m watching from New York with my four friends. We are loving your videos and have watched them all so far. So much has been cleared up for us about death sleep. That comma difference in the verse about the man on the cross was amazing! What a revelation! Anyway, thanks for everything. You have helped us all so much!

—Mark

I was that one lost sheep and God just used this program you put together to minister and save me. I am rededicating my heart and soul to our Savior Jesus. I have thirst for the Word that I almost can’t believe. Every day, I look forward to watching this program and learning all I can. I’m waiting for the Bible I ordered online, so for now I’m using the internet and YouTube to look up verses. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can already feel a peace and calm in my spirit knowing I’m forgiven and loved. Please keep me and my children in your prayers.

—Rachael

I wish I could include more testimonies, because they continue by the thousands! Let me just add that this last young woman, Rachael, became a witness as soon as she experienced Jesus. She posted a picture of her Bible when it arrived. That’s when Oliver, another viewer, asked her where she’d gotten it. She told him and then added, “This was my wake-up call, and I hope it’s yours, too. If you have any questions about the Bible or have felt like God’s been tugging on you, please watch this! The playlist of the 14 Bible topics is in successive order, all glory to God.”

We love receiving these messages! Now let me share another amazing piece of news: From October 3-17, we’ll be launching Unlocking Bible Prophecies 2.0! Not only will it include new content and some other exciting new features, but this worldwide series will also be translated into 26 different languages! I can’t wait to share more about this event with you.

My wife Kathy just reminded me of the words of that gospel song, This world is not my home, I’m just a-passing through. If heaven’s not my home, then Lord, what will I do?

That’s a valid question. We can be absorbed by petty issues and drama here, or we can remember that we’re just passing through with only one purpose—to prepare for God’s kingdom and share the good news with others!

Right now, social media is a door that is wide open for witnessing, but it’s a door that will one day close to God’s people. The time is now. Jesus is saying, “Who will I send, and who will go?” And all of us at Adventist World Radio want to respond, “Here we are, send us!” What an amazing privilege!

Thank you for supporting the mission of Adventist World Radio and for helping us share this wonderful message with the world. It’s your partnership that makes it possible for millions to hear God’s precious end-time message for the very first time.

And the McKey brothers? After years of wrangling, one by one, the three younger brothers came to know Jesus and gave their hearts to Him. They never forgot that as young boys they had stood by their dying mother’s bed, and promised to meet her in heaven. God didn’t give up on my family, and He isn’t giving up on yours. Let’s finish the work together so we can get off this old ball of mud and go home!

Yours in the Blessed Hope,

Duane McKey



What a time to be alive! As the world around us seems to be falling apart, God’s Spirit is leading millions to understand the beauty of the full plan of salvation—from beginning to end! We are astounded by the response to Unlocking Bible Prophecies and can’t wait to see what the Lord will do this fall. Thank you for partnering with us in this amazing project. You are making a real difference.



