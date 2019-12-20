I’m often amazed by the elaborate and dazzling displays during the Christmas holidays. And while the world may not fully grasp the true meaning of Christmas, they understand that something momentous happened—something that must be celebrated with great joy!

Whether or not it’s understood, Christmas is the time when Earth celebrates the moment Heaven gave its most precious Gift to save the human race. And if that’s not worth celebrating, I don’t know what is!

But there are still places where the story of Jesus has not been heard, and where the hope of heaven and salvation are non-existent. It is those places that we target with our Bible-based radio programs.

Below is a short video message in which we feature a few of the places where help is most urgently needed. Please take a few moments to view it and join us in praying for the outreach of Adventist World Radio.

Thank you for your continued support, and may you have the most joyous Christmas of all!

—Duane McKey, President

Download video