There is an area in southern Madagascar called the Red Zone. It’s extremely dangerous to outsiders and controlled by powerful bandits who steal and kill for a living. Their pastime is drinking, and they hate all outsiders—especially those who dress well and own cars!

It has been impossible to send missionaries to this area, but Adventist World Radio has been faithfully transmitting the gospel message despite receiving no feedback—until recently, that is!

Not long ago, two young Adventist nurses began penetrating the area, winning people’s trust as they tended to the sick and hurting. On a recent Sabbath morning, they traveled to a distant village and were surprised to find a group of people worshipping God—and their leader was a prominent bandit!

Watch the story below, and see how God is reaching this isolated, impenetrable area—and He’s using Adventist World Radio to do it!

—By Duane McKey, President

