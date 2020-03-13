“To every nation, kindred, tongue and people”

Download video

And Jesus said to them: “See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. There will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes. And the gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” (Matthew 24:4-9, condensed)

March 14 is Adventist World Radio Sabbath. Your church should have received a special packet featuring Wisam’s story, along with materials that highlight the work of AWR around the world. (These materials can also be accessed at awr.org/offering.)

I know that many of you are troubled right now by the coronavirus pandemic, and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention it. Almost overnight, it has reached the world population, disregarding borders and social classes.

Jesus said we should not be troubled, for these things must come to pass. Instead, we must continue to preach the gospel as a witness to all nations—because only then will the end come!

That’s what AWR is all about. We cannot be distracted from our mission. Soon, God’s last-day message will spread faster than any virus ever could, until it reaches every nation, kindred, tongue and people. What a day that will be!

Thank you for supporting the work of Adventist World Radio. Jesus is coming soon!

—Duane McKey, President